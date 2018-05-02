Heros and villains come to Banbury’s Castle Quay

Batman, accompanied by his Batmobile will be appearing at Banbury’s Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

In hot pursuit of the Caped Crusader will be his archnemesis the Joker.

The Joker is coming to Banbury NNL-180205-123314001

The pair will be at Castle Quay on Saturday, May 12 between 11am and 4pm.

Fans will be able to snap a picture with the characters or with the Batmobile. In addition there will superhero inspired face painting and workshops for children to enjoy.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We can’t wait for Batman and The Joker to come to Castle Quay, it is guaranteed to be a popular day with children of all ages.

“With face painting and workshops happening as well, the kids definitely will have a day they won’t forget.”

For more information on upcoming event at Castle Quay visit their website.