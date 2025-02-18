Harry Potter TV show: the actors who bookies have tipped to star in new HBO series

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:15 BST

Bookies name favourites to appear in Harry Potter TV series 🧙‍♂️

The magic of the wizarding world is set to come to the small screen very soon. Harry Potter is being rebooted as a TV series for HBO - the home of Game of Thrones.

A major casting development emerged last week as an actor was reported to be in “final negotiations” to play Dumbledore. While open casting calls went out last year.

Listen now on Screen Babble: Don't miss our ultimate Oscars guide - and The Traitors

Gambling.com have named the favourites to play key roles in the Harry Potter TV series. It includes an Oscar-winner and other major names.

A personalised morning news round-up with NationalWorld Today - sign up here.

According to reports John Lithgow has agreed a deal to become Dumbledore. He is also the favourite for the role via Gambling.com - which has him at 4/6.

1. John Lithgow - Dumbledore

According to reports John Lithgow has agreed a deal to become Dumbledore. He is also the favourite for the role via Gambling.com - which has him at 4/6. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Oscar-winner is being backed to appear in the rebooted TV series. Gambling.com has him at 4/7 to play Lord Voldermort and 8/11 to play Professor Quirrell.

2. Cillian Murphy - Voldermort

The Oscar-winner is being backed to appear in the rebooted TV series. Gambling.com has him at 4/7 to play Lord Voldermort and 8/11 to play Professor Quirrell. | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Ted Lasso actor is the favourite to play Hagrid in the reboot, according to Gambling.com. The site is offering odds of 5/6 on him securing the role.

3. Brett Goldstein - Hagrid

The Ted Lasso actor is the favourite to play Hagrid in the reboot, according to Gambling.com. The site is offering odds of 5/6 on him securing the role. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BFI Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BFI

Photo Sales
The actor currently favourite to play Professor Snape in the upcoming reboot is Paapa Essideu, according to Gambling.com. The site has him at 8/13 to play the role.

4. Paapa Essideu - Snape

The actor currently favourite to play Professor Snape in the upcoming reboot is Paapa Essideu, according to Gambling.com. The site has him at 8/13 to play the role. | Joe Maher/Getty Images Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVHBOHarry Potter
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice