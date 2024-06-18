Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary 90s punk act Green Day start their tour of the United Kingdom this week as part of their “Saviors” world tour

The band arrive in Manchester before performing a headline slot at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival

But what could Green Day perform on the first night of their tour, and are tickets still available to see them?

Hallowed punk outfit Green Day seems to be dusting off some of their old songs ahead of the UK tour this week.

The group arrive on our shores for their first show at the Emirates Old Trafford on June 21 2024, before being whisked away down south for their headline performance at the Isle of Wight Festival, before drying their feet and returning to the mainland with performances in Glasgow and Wembley Stadium in London.

The tour is part of a double celebration for Billie Joe Armstong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of what is considered their breakthrough work, “Dookie,” which propelled them into the limelight with songs such as “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around” and “Welcome to Paradise.”

This year also happens to be the 20th anniversary of their “comeback” album, “American Idiot,” which saw the punk outfit undertake a renaissance, earning strong reviews for the album and’s social issues it addressed, all the while becoming a concept album regarding the fraught nature of war.

A very different set of lyrics and themes compared to “Dookie” and its tales of teenage alienation, boredom and sitting on the couch “but nothing’s on.”

But what could Green Day perform at their first tour stop in Manchester this week, and are there still tickets to see the group, owing that their tour dates have kind of snuck up on us a little?

Where are Green Day touring in the United Kingdom?

Billie Joe Armstrong arrives with Green Day in the UK later this week, kicking off their "Saviors" tour with a performance in Manchester before their headline slot on Sunday at the 2024 Isle of Wight festival (Credit: Gina Wetzler/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alongside their headline performance at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival, Green Day are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

June 21 2024: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 23 2024: Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight

June 25 2024: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

June 29 2024: Wembley Stadium, London

What could Green Day perform at their first UK show on the “Saviors” tour?

Given that the “Saviors” tour has been taking place across Europe before their arrival in Manchester later this week, I’d happily wager some money on the following songs to be performed during their tour of the UK (credit: Setlist.FM)

The American Dream Is Killing Me

Dookie

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All by Myself (Orchestral version)

Know Your Enemy (with fan on stage)

Look Ma, No Brains!

One Eyed Bastard

Hitchin' a Ride

Dilemma

Brain Stew (with Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" snippet)

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Are We the Waiting

St. Jimmy

Give Me Novacaine

She's a Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

Whatsername

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Are any tickets left to see Green Day on their UK tour?