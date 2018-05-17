Get sneak peak of a new show by magician Pete at The Mill

Two successive dates will showcase the diverse range of entertainment with a little bit of comedy, magic and opera coming to The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.

One of the leading comedy magicians, Pete Firman, visits on Friday, May 25, and will be followed by The Mikado on Saturday, May 26.

The Mikado

Pete will start a new tour at the Edinburgh Fringe but visitors to the Banbury date will get a special preview of some new material he’s been working on.

He first graced our screens in Channel 5’s groundbreaking series Monkey Magic and later starred in BBC1’s prime-time Saturday night series The Magicians.

His unique blend of comedy and magic has seen him invited to perform on countless prime-time TV programmes,

Pete also wrote Tricks To Freak Out Your Friends, a beginners’ magic book for the 21st century, which was so successful in the UK that it was also released in the USA and is about to go into its second print run.

He has written numerous articles on magic for publications such as The Guardian, The Scotsman and Time Out London.

Live performances have taken him all over the world and his one-man shows have entertained sell-out audiences for 10 years in a row at the Edinburgh Fringe and on several UK tours.

Pete said: “I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with a brand new bag of tricks! Performing magic on television is brilliant, but it really should be experienced live and right in front of your eyes in a theatre.

“I’ve spent the last year and a bit working on new ways to drop jaws and tickle ribs. I can’t wait to get started.”

Following on from this is Oxfordshire opera company Opera Anywhere presenting their revival of The Mikado.

Miles Horner, an experienced performer at the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, directs the production and is joined by many of his fellow young professionals from their recent Harrogate and Buxton productions.

Tickets for both shows can be booked by visiting www.themillartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01295 279002 where more details are available.