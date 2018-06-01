Fun for the kids at Banbury’s Castle Quay

There will be a special guest at Banbury’s shopping centre with an opportunity to meet the beloved children’s character.

Between 10am and 4pm, tomorrow, Saturday, June 2, Chocolate Rabbit from the Sylvanian Families will be visiting The Entertainer.

The characters were launched in Japan in 1985 and have become a global hit with toys and figurines available in 45 countries.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “Sylvanian Families bring back childhood memories for all. It’s great that the children of the 21st century will also have the chance to fall in love with Sylvanian Families and meet Chocolate Rabbit at The Entertainer here at Castle Quay.” For more information visit www.castlequay.co.uk.