Free open air cinema in People's Park brings back bandstand memories

The best seats in the house were in People’s Park for a free open air cinema on Friday (May 31).

The park is a natural amphitheatre and picnicking moviegoers brought blankets, deckchairs and inflatables to enjoy two movies – Mary Poppins Returns and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The big-screen event was organised by Banbury Town Council as part of the celebrations to mark People's Park's centenary this year.

Cllr Colin Clarke, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “Film Friday was the first of a series of events that will celebrate the 100th anniversary of People’s Park which opened in 1919.

“Everyone enjoyed the occasion on a lovely evening.

"It was a reminder of times past when people turned up in their hundreds to listen to live music from the bandstand – a building which no longer exists – but which was situated just a few yards from where the big screen was on Friday.”