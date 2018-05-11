Four of the best in and around Banbury

Looking for something to do this weekend? Take a look below.

1 THEATRE

Musical Notes: A Love Letter to Life, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, May 10 to 12

The Lynden Players are bringing the best of Broadway and London’s West End to Middleton Cheney with their latest production. The musical variety performance features songs from some of the world’s most beloved musicals, including West Side Story, Les Miserables, and Oliver!, and the latest musicals taking Theatreland by storm in the UK and USA. Director Katy Roberts said: “I am so thrilled to be bringing some of the most incredible musicals to life with Musical Notes. There’s absolutely something for everyone here - adults and kids alike! The cast have been working so hard to bring these amazing songs and shows to life, and we can’t wait for our audiences to be transported along with us.”

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Megson, The Mill, Banbury, May 11

Four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, revered duo Megson head to Banbury this week. The husband and wife duo bring an infectious mix of heavenly vocals, lush harmonies and driving rhythmic guitars.

Megson have gained fame on the British folk scene, not only for their arresting and intelligent songwriting, but for their exquisite musicianship and

Northern humour. Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Warriner Choral Society, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Deddington, May 12

North Oxfordshire’s largest choral society is presenting a concert entitled Jubilate – English Choral Gems, featuring the music of Bob Chilcott, John Rutter and Edward Elgar. The concert opens with the concert’s title work, Chilcott’s Jubilate, one of his most popular works that uses as its text a combination of the ancient words of Psalm 100 and the inspirational poem Prayer by Gerard Manley Hopkins.

This is followed by Rutter’s The Sprig of Thyme, a beautiful collection of 11 folk songs arranged by the great composer. Finally Elgar’s, From the Bavarian Highlands, a set of six choral songs written as a remembrance of a holiday in Upper Bavaria in 1894.

Details: warrinerchoralsociety.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Aaron Twitchen: Curtain Twitchen, The Mill, Banbury, May 12

Expect a unique and affirming blend of circus, stand-up and power-pop from comedian Aaron Twitchen.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk