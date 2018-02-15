Five of the best: your guide on the events not to miss this week

Looking for something to do? Here are some artistic endeavours you might enjoy this week.

1 THEATRE



Mr Darcy Loses the Plot, The Mill, Banbury, February 15

The light-hearted show imagines Jane Austen dreaming up Darcy, a proud, lip-curling handsome creation in very tight pants. But then a door squeaks, a visitor approaches and Jane hastily hides her work. Mr Darcy is left dangling. Left to his own devices he embroiders his own storyline while his

creator stitches her quilt. She later finds Darcy diving into a lake in a clinging white shirt...

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Little Shop of Horrors, Bishop Loveday School, White Post Road, Bodicote, February 15 to 17

Join the talented youngsters of Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group as they battle to keep Banbury safe from a very hungry plant. When Seymour Krelbourn brings a small ‘interesting and unusual’ specimen into Mushnik’s flower shop in Skid Row, he has no idea of the impact it will have on his life. Director Steph Gillett said: “We can’t wait for you to see this production. The cast have worked so hard, as have the team to create the amazing plants and set. It has been a joy for me to direct this show, which has been one of my favourites since my son played the plant, 15 years ago!” Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group has been running for more than 20 years and is open to members aged eight to 18 who live in the OX15, OX16 or OX17 postcodes.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/bodicotechurchyouthdramagroup

Magical family show Dont Dribble on the Dragon comes to The Mill

3 FAMILY THEATRE

Don’t Dribble on the Dragon, The Mill, Banbury, February 16

Families can enjoy the last magic effects devised by the late Paul Daniels in this new musical. This spectacular musical escapade is the feelgood story of two young brothers, Jack and Tom, and the special relationship they share bound together by a magical dragon. It is a show all about growing up and the importance of family, and contains illusions created by Daniels.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Country Superstars

The Mill, Banbury, February 17

The show features nine characters in total including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Tammy Wynette, Kenny Rogers, Billie Jo Spears, Willie Nelson and John Denver. The show is hosted by Dolly Parton tribute Sarah Jayne, who has been performing for more than 24 years across Europe. Sarah Jayne, along with Andy Crust, have been called the best tribute in Europe by Kenny Rogers himself on his website.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

5 LITERATURE

Church Times Festival of Faith and Literature, Bloxham School, February 16 to 18

It’s believed to be the only UK literary festival devoted to celebrating the very best fiction and non-fiction with a faith perspective, and returns with a big-name line-up. Speakers confirmed include prize-winning author Francis Spufford, writer of the TV-adapted Grantchester series, James Runcie and Dame Fiona Reynolds, master of Emmanuel College Cambridge and the former head of the National Trust. “The festival is bigger and better than ever. Our festivalgoers are in for a treat,” said director Sarah Meyrick. “The challenge will be choosing from the rich spread on offer.”

Details: bloxhamfaithandliterature.co.uk