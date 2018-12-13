Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

Looking for something to do this week in and around Banbury? Take a look below.

1 THEATRE

Oliver!, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, December 13 to 15

Lynden Players are bringing Lionel Bart’s much-loved Oliver! to Middleton Cheney this week.

The show, adapted from the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, tells the classic tale of Oliver, the young orphan boy who asked for more, and his journey from the workhouse to London, where he falls in with a gang of petty thieves and pickpockets, led by the elderly Fagin.

It features some of the most famous and popular songs in musical theatre, including Food Glorious Food, Oom Pah Pah and Consider Yourself.

Director Jeannie Willis said: “It has been a pleasure directing this show, and I am so excited for our audiences to see it.

“It’s been a while since the Lynden Players have put on a musical of this scale, but I can’t think of any show more perfect for Christmas, with its fantastic musical numbers and such a well-loved story told so brilliantly by our wonderful ensemble cast.

“I hope audiences will leave asking for ‘more’!’’

Details: lyndenplayers.com

2 MUSIC

I Cried Wolf, The Wheatsheaf, Banbury, December 14

Oxfordshire’s I Cried Wolf play a one-off hometown headline show this week.

“Returning to The Wheatsheaf will be quite an experience for us all,” said vocalist Harry Davies.

“It was the venue that gave us a local platform before we began touring and playing festivals, so it just feels right to host our winter show there and begin the next chapter of the band.

“Suffice it to say we’re bringing something extra special for this one, but we’ll get to that closer the time.”

Having formed in 2015, I Cried Wolf have continued to tear their way through the United Kingdom’s underground alternative-rock scene ever since.

In this time, the quintet have shared the stage with the likes of Mallory Knox, Bleed From Within, Press To Meco, Boston Manor, Zoax, Hacktivist, Cancer Bats and many more.

Now armed with a well-honed live show and loaded with new material, I Cried Wolf are ready to step it up once again.

Details: wegottickets.com

3 FAMILY THEATRE

The Big Enormous Present, Roxburgh Theatre, Stowe, December 20

A mysterious present has appeared in the school playground. Who can it possibly be for, and what could be waiting inside?

The play explores the pressures of fitting in, where we find happiness and how giving can sometimes feel as good as receiving.

Details: artsatstowe.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies, Kineton Sports and Social Club, December 13

Enjoy warm-hearted, easy-going and nostalgic festive cheer from Geordieland with Jez Lowe and his band, as they present a mixture of folk/music hall revue, packed with great comic songs new and old, rousing regional tunes, excellent musicianship, jovial banter and cheerful good humour.

Details: call 01926 641024

5 PANTO

Aladdin, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, until January 13

This year’s pantomime tells the story of Aladdin – with a few stylings inspired by Indiana Jones.

With dancing mummies, disappearing pyramids and a deeply daft genie, expect a laughter-filled spectacular.

It’s Aladdin as it has never been seen before.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com