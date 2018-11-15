Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire

Looking for some entertainment in and around Banbury? Take a look at what’s in store.

1 THEATRE

The Compton Verney Textile Fair returns this weekend, offering an array of handmade, one-off creations

Audience with Murder, The Mill, Banbury, November 21 to 24

Described as a “Russian doll of a play,” it begins in the living room of Alan and Sue, where they are joined by Kelly and Dean, to read a play that Sue has written. Philip Fine makes short work of Alan - teacher of theatre and a horrendous chauvinistic boor. The “reading” turns ugly as Alan recognises himself being parodied in the script. As relationships are revealed, the play degenerates into an emotional free-for-all. The play is presented by Banbury Cross Players, with regulars Tara Lacey and Kate Groves relishing the challenge of playing the women in Alan’s life – long-suffering wife and now-jilted lover. Newcomer Theo Cummin makes up the talented quartet as the individual stuck in the middle, desperate not to take sides or offend anyone. Writers Roger Leach and Colin Wakefield have woven two storylines together – the play within the play and that of the four characters in their play.

Details: banburycrossplayers.org.uk

2 COMEDY

Compton Verney

Richard Carpenter is Close to You, The Mill, Banbury, November 17

In the 1970s, brother and sister duo The Carpenters were one of the best-selling music artists the world had ever seen. In the 2010s, comedy duo Frisky and Mannish became one of the most popular musical parody acts the Edinburgh Fringe had ever seen. Now one half of that duo, Matthew Floyd Jones, presents his first major solo show, the first ever created specifically about Richard, as opposed to Carpenters in general or Karen. Expect pitch-perfect song parodies over an ultimately moving story.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 TALK

The Budapest Cafe Orchestra

The Home Guard, All Saints’ Church, Middleton Cheney, November 16

This illustrated talk by

Chris Bazeley will be full of factual material, artefacts and recollections of local Home Guard members. The talk sets out to describe the scene as war is declared, the aftermath of Dunkirk and the setting up of the Home Guard. The story of the Home Guard is told through to the demobilisation after D-Day with frequent references to and illustrations from the Home Guard in South Northamp- tonshire, including Middleton Cheney.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/MCLSG

4 FAMILY

Compton Verney Textile Fair, November 17

Now in its eighth year, the Textile Fair offers an ideal chance for people who love one-off, handmade items such as garments, soft furnishings, toys and artworks, and to see the makers’ latest creations and collections. The spectacular Adam Hall will become a pop-up retail exhibition space for the 21 textile artists, who will be offering their wares at special prices. Compton Verney has also forged a new partnership with the local Leamington Embroiderers’ Guild which will transform the ‘Capability Brown’ chapel with its vibrant work.

Details: www.comptonverney.org.uk

5 MUSIC

Budapest Café Orchestra, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, November 16

Led by jazz violin superstar Christian Garrick, The Budapest Café Orchestra play traditional folk and Gypsy-flavoured music from across the Balkans and Russia.

Details: www.artsatstowe.co.uk