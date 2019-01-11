Here are just five of the best things to do in Banbury area this month – from multi-instrumentalists to a hilarious impersonator.

1 THEATRE

The Shy Manifesto, The Mill, Banbury, January 31

Callum is 17 . He’s proud to be shy and he thinks you should be too, because what this noisy, crazy world needs is a bit more self-restraint.

The Shy Manifesto is a bittersweet comedy drama about a boy who is fed up of being told to come out of his shell.

The plays stars Theo Ancient (seen on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and written by Michael Ross.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Jigantics, The Mill, Banbury, January 26

Expect classy, roots-driven country from this Gloucestershire four-piece. The band are multi-instrumentalists who frequently swap instruments on stage throughout their set and share lead vocals, as well as four-part harmonies.

They comprise Mark Cole on vocals, squeezeboxes, mandolin, harmonica and mandocello, Keith Thompson on guitars, harmonica, mandolin and vocals, Sarah Kelly on ukulele, flute, vocal and Martin Fitzgibbon on drums, vocals and percussion.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

The Rollin’ Clones, The Mill, Banbury, January 19

The Rollin’ Clones were formed in 1997 to celebrate the music and career of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band of all time.

Since then ‘The Clones’ have gone from strength to strength, playing sell-out concerts at home and abroad.

The shows place great emphasis on the Rolling Stones’ actual performances, with audiences promised a night packed full of brilliantly played classics from the early ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, through to the new releases of today.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 COMEDY

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Oxford Playhouse, January 15 to 19

Following the sell-out success of their multi-award-winning comedies The Play That Goes Wrong and Mischief Movie Night, Mischief Theatre’s Olivier Award nominated The Comedy About A Bank Robbery comes to Oxford Playhouse this month.

Now booking into its third year at the Criterion Theatre in London, Mischief Theatre’s smash-and-grab hit is a fast and fabulous comedy caper hailed the funniest show in the West End.

It’s set in summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond.

An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man.

With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted.

Taking inspiration from classic slapstick comedy, each performance features 127 hits, 12 knockouts, 11 doors slammed in faces and 14 fake moustaches.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com

5 THEATRE

Do You Think That’s Wise? The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, January 26

Alistair McGowan’s Big Impression impersonator Julian Dutton portrays Dad’s Army favourite John Le Mesurier in this one-man show.

Le Mesurier charmed millions as Sgt Wilson in the classic comedy. Julian said: “I try to reveal the man behind the wry smile and urbane repartee.”

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com