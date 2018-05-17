Five of the best things to do around Banbury

Looking for something to do in the coming weeks? Take a look below.

1 THEATRE

High Society, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, May 17 to 19

The classic romantic musical comedy comes to the stage courtesy of Chipping Norton Amateur Operatic Society. The story is centred around the Lord family, whose well-to-do daughter Tracy is about to marry one of the world’s dullest men. In the run-up to the wedding, there are some very strange goings-on when Tracy’s first husband Dexter - who is still in love with her - along with Uncle Willie and a couple of spying journalists try to unearth secrets. The show is woven together with numerous memorable Cole Porter songs, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Just One of Those Things and You’re Sensational.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Dying to Please You, The Mill, Banbury, May 17

Dying to Please You is a dark comedy which asks whether we can laugh in the face of death. Tess Cartwright, who lost her partner to cancer, has created this piece of theatre exploring the universal experience of death and dying with her company Modest Genius. The show is touring UK wide in 2018, after an acclaimed Arts Council funded tour of the south west in 2017.

Details: www.themillartscentre.co.uk

3 FAMILY

UK Slot Car Festival, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, May 19 and 20

Billed as Europe’s biggest and best slot car event, the festival promises to be a great family day out with plenty of activities on offer for fans of small-scale but high-speed racing. The festival will feature all of the major manufacturers including Scalextric. New for 2018 is a model village rally track and more historic brands.

Details: ukslotcarfestival.co.uk

4 FAMILY

Grafton Races and Family Country Day, Edgcote Racecourse, May 20

Pack a picnic and join the crowds at the Grafton Races and Family Fun Day, which is being held at a new venue: Edgcote Racecourse, north-east of Banbury. Newcomers to point-to-pointing are in for a treat, described as amateur horse racing over fences, the Grafton gates open at 11am with the first of three pony races at 1pm, followed by the first horse race at 2pm. Seven horse races will be run over the afternoon. Away from the track there is entertainment guaranteed to keep everyone amused, whatever their age or inclination. A children’s corner with rides and activities, a vintage car display, birds of prey, a licensed bar, artisan food market and shopping opportunities galore mean you certainly don’t have to be a point-to-point purist to enjoy the day. In fact, you’ll need to get there early to make the most of everything on offer at the event, which is sponsored by estate agents Michael Graham.

Details: edgcoteraces.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Phil Collins Collection, The Mill, Banbury, May 19

This well-established production promises an action-packed two hours of the best-known songs from Phil Collins. All the classics

are included - In the Air Tonight, Sussudio, Another Day in Paradise, Against All Odds, as well as a

selection from his Genesis archive. The line-up includes the usual two-drummer extravaganza and

horn section. Expect an evening of reminiscing with outstanding musicians.

Details: www.themillartscentre.co.uk