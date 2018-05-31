Five of the best

Looking for some entertainment? Take a look below.

1 THEATRE

Morgan & West, The Mill, Banbury, May 31

Fantastical magical duo Morgan & West will be bringing two tantalising magic shows to Banbury to entertain children and adults alike. Morgan & West: More Magic for Kids! sees the pair return to the stage with a marvellous magic show full of crazy capers for the young, old, and everyone in-between. Morgan & West: Time-Travelling Magicians is their new evening show, bringing a magical extravaganza to a Banbury.

Not content with their lot as the 19th century’s greatest magic duo, this prestidigitatory pair present a conjuring spectacular to the audiences of the modern day. No future is left unseen and no timeline left unaltered as these temporal tricksters burst into the 21st century with a show brimming over with baffling magic, unparalleled precognitive powers, and a totally genuine ability to travel through time.

Morgan & West have been performing magic shows all over the UK and at festivals all over the world since 2009. Most recently they have appeared at Wilton’s Music Hall in London both in their own run of shows, have fooled Penn & Teller (Fool Us ITV 1), competed to be the Next Great Magician (ITV 1), and even attempted to escape The Slammer (CBBC) as well as performing for Prince Charles and other dignitaries.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 ARTS

Deddington Festival, June 7 to 10

The 2018 festival offers a packed programme of events designed to appeal to all ages. Deddy Jazz will be focusing on a more traditional jazz offering than in recent years and Deddy Rocks will this year be hosted by Kathy and Anton Hayter, owners of the Crown and Tuns. The art exhibition, the writing competition, the church tour and the history walk will also return, along with the children’s festival and Deddy-Car-Fest. There will be an acoustic evening at the Deddington Arms on Thursday, June 7, while the singing workshop and concert by a capella sensations All the King’s Men will be back. They will be appearing at Deddington Parish Church on Sunday, June 10. There’s also a village treasure hunt on the morning of Sunday, June 10.

Details: deddingtonfestival.org.uk

3 THEATRE

White Lies, Lighthorne Village Hall, June 1

Lighthorne Drama Group stages this all-female show in aid of The Coventry Haven Women’s Refuge. The short one-act comedy, written by Richard James, is directed by ex-RSC actress Victoria Pritchard with a five-handed all-female cast. There will also be an auction of promises.

Details: lighthornefestival.org.uk

4 BALLET

Ballet Central, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, June 2

Central School of Ballet’s renowned graduate performing company bring their annual tour to Chipping Norton this weekend, promising an array of young talent performing a varied programme.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

5 THEATRE

Rumpelstiltskin, Oxford Playhouse, June 1 and 2

Multi award-winning dance theatre company balletLORENT bring their adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Expect action and humour in this emotionally rich story of an outcast revealed to be a prince.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com