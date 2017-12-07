Five of the best

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 THEATRE

Be transported back to the 1970s with the Lynden Players show Camp

The Wind in the Willows, The Mill, Banbury, December 8 to 30

Toad hasn’t been seen since the most recent of his escapades backfired, Badger doesn’t react well to visitors in the winter and Ratty and Mole have fallen into an adventure they didn’t expect – nor particularly want. What’s more, some troublesome weasels are plotting to take over Toad Hall. How will peace be restored in The Wild Woods? Pull up a seat at a cabaret table, or try out The Mill’s newly refurbished stalls seating, and settle in for lashings of nostalgia with Mole and her long-suffering friends. The show is presented by Creation Theatre Company and Cherwell Theatre Company. “Audiences loved our madcap Wind in the Willows at the North Wall in Oxford in 2014, so we’re really excited to bring it to Banbury this year,” said Creation Theatre producer Ginny Graham. “There’ll be picnics, daring escapes and messing about in boats – we can’t wait!”

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Mitch Benn PNL-170702-143501001

Winter Wonderland, Banbury Academy, Ruskin Road, Banbury, December 8

After the success of last year’s event, Banbury Academy and Avocet Theatre Company have once again teamed up to bring a feast of festive fun to Banbury with their Christmas extravaganza – Winter Wonderland. Featuring a whole host of events and local companies and groups, the whole town is invited to share in the festivities. This event features a host of attractions, including a Christmas market, fairground rides, Santa’s Grotto, a virtual reality experience, a scientific Christmas adventure, Christmas characters, refreshments, games, competitions and more. Live performances will also be taking place to entertain the crowds with Starlight Dance Academy bringing a whole host of performers along with performances from Avocet Theatre Company and the school’s singing group, Tenacity.

Details: banbury-aspirations.org

3 COMEDY

Warriner Choral Society sing Brahms Requiem this weekend

Mitch Benn: Don’t Fear the Reaper, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, December 7

It’s been a morbid time for the man described by The Times as “the country’s leading musical satirist”. He’s

turned 47, his personal life is in turmoil, and his childhood heroes are dropping like flies. But Mitch will examine whether death really is anything to fear. A stalwart of BBC Radio 4’s Now Show for more than a decade, Mitch has also presented many radio specials – including shows about Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Elvis Presley – and written two novels.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

4 THEATRE

Camp, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, December 13 to 16

The Lynden Players are transporting audiences from the winter climes of Middleton Cheney to the always-sunny Sandy Shores holiday camp in 1970’s Britain this Christmas with their hilarious pantomime, Camp.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Warriner Choral Society, Church of St Peter & Paul Church, Deddington, December 9

North Oxfordshire’s largest choral society will perform Brahms’ Requiem. Proceeds will go to Helen & Douglas House, which helps terminally ill children.

Details: warrinerchoralsociety.co.uk