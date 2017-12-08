Find a host of attractions in a Winter Wonderland at Banbury Academy

Banbury Academy and Avocet Theatre Company have once again teamed up to bring a feast of festive fun to Banbury with their Christmas extravaganza - Winter Wonderland.

Featuring a whole host of events and local companies and groups, the whole town is invited to share in the festivities as the event returns following its success last year.

Attractions include a Christmas market, an immersive ‘The Snowman’ experience, fairground rides, Santa’s grotto, a virtual reality experience, a scientific Christmas adventure, Christmas characters, refreshments, games, competitions and more.

Live performances will also be taking place to entertain the crowds with Starlight Dance Academy bringing a whole host of performers along with performances from Avocet Theatre Company and the school’s singing group, Tenacity.

Sylvia Thomas, principal of Banbury Aspirations campus, said: “The students and staff have been working closely with the team at Avocet Theatre Company and the result is nothing short of magical. It is truly a unique and innovative event.”

Among the treats is the Trip to the North Pole, organised by national theatre company Creative Confusion. Guests are invited to enter the Elf workshop where they will learn how to build their own Christmas lanterns as well as buy Christmas themed goodies before meeting Father Christmas himself in his grotto.

Ben Coleman, chairman and artistic director of Avocet Theatre Company and Creative Confusion, said: “We are so excited to be joining Banbury Academy once again with an event that encapsulates the community spirit which makes Christmas such a magical time of year.

“We could not resist the opportunity to recreate the incredible atmosphere of last year’s event. The staff and students of Banbury Academy have been so supportive and we are ecstatic that they share our vision of a community focussed Christmas. Winter Wonderland promises to bring Banbury together.”

The event takes place at the Banbury Academy campus today (Friday, December 8) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Admission is free.