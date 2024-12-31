Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Missing You, a gripping new thriller by Harlan Coben, will stream on Netflix from New Year’s Day 📺

New thriller Missing You is an adaption of the Harlan Coben novel of the same name

The Netflix original series stars Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters as the lead characters

The show is set in the UK, with filming taking place across Manchester and the North West

Missing You has received mixed reviews from critics so far

Missing You, a new mystery-thriller from American writer Harlan Coben, is arriving on Netflix soon.

The Netflix original series stars Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan, whose world is turned upside down when she comes across her missing ex of 11 years on a dating website.

Missing You features Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan and Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Missing You follows the success of Coben’s Fool Me Once, the most viewed show on the streaming platform in the first half of 2024. It will be the ninth adaption from the best-selling author that’s available on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

What time will Missing You be released?

All five episodes of Missing You will land on Netflix on New Year’s Day (Wednesday January 1).

Netflix original TV shows and films are released globally at 12am Pacific Time. That means UK audiences can expect to watch the series from 8am.

What is the Netflix series about?

Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name, the series follows Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh disappeared 11 years prior.

After spotting Josh’s profile on a dating app, her world explodes all over again - forcing her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover secrets from her past.

The Netflix originals series is an adaption of the Harlan Coben novel of the same name | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

In the Missing You trailer, Kat celebrates her engagement to Josh - before he disappears from her life without any explanation.

11 years later, she stumbles upon her former love on a dating app and is determined to finally get the answers she’s been looking for. But something isn’t adding up, and Kat isn’t sure who she can trust. The trailer ends with a voice telling her: “I don’t know what kind of truth you’re gonna find out there, but I don’t think you’re going to like it.”

Coben’s novel takes place in New York City, but the series adaptation relocates the story to the UK.

Where was Missing You filmed?

Missing You was produced by Manchester’s Quay Street Studios with filming having taken place in the city and around the North West.

Among the locations was MNKY HSE, on Lloyd Street, with crews spotted there back in May. Four trucks were outside the swanky club and eatery – popular with influencers and footballers. Eleazar was also pictured in March filming on Hardman Street in Spinningfields.

Executive producer Richard Fee has previously said the the region was a natural choice for filming because of its “wealth” of locations.

Who is in the Missing You cast?

Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses, Harlots) as Kat Donovan

Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) as Josh Buchanan

Jessica Plummer (EastEnders, The Decameron) as Stacey Embalo

Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once, Obsession) as Ellis Stagger

Sir Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as Clint Donovan

Steve Pemberton (Inside No9, Happy Valley) as Titus

Marc Warren (Safe, Sexy Beast) as Monte Leburne

Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Ridley Road) as Nurse Sally Steiner

Lisa Faulkner (Archie, Unforgotten) as Dana Fells

Mary Malone (Doctor Who, The Prince) as Aqua

James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Bloodlands) as Calligan

Matt Jay-Willis (Wolves of War, Love Is Blind UK) as Darryl

How has Missing You been received?

Missing You has received mixed reviews so far, with The Independent calling it “television for the shattered attention span” with the thrills “too stupid and too manipulative to be encouraged”, giving it just 2/5 stars.

The series received a more generous 3/5 stars from the Telegraph and the London Standard, with the latter saying it offered “enough action and twists to keep you watching until the bitter end”.

Meanwhile, Collider praised Rosalind Eleazar’s “excellent” performance as Detective Kat Donovan, giving Missing You a rating of 8/10 stars.