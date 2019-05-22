Voices Across Time's triumphant return home

Adderbury's participatory theatre group, Voices Across Time (VaT), returned to the village last weekend to perform their newly commissioned play; A Clockwinder’s Tale.

Commissioned by Friends of St Mary’s Adderbury (FOSMA), A Clockwinder’s Tale was VaT’s second original work for FOSMA following on from their sell-out 2017 show, Christmas Across Time.

Voices Across Time A Clockwinder's Tale (courtesy Dawn Edge Photography)

A Clockwinder’s Tale was inspired by St Mary’s gargoyles, history and especially its Carillon: a life-size music box that plays a different tune each day of the week, each representing various aspects of village life.

The play focused on the sleepy village life that is abruptly changed by the sudden arrival of a city journalist hell-bent on unearthing the 200-year mystery of ‘The Vanishing Woman’.

The announcement of their shock nomination in the Village of the Year award overshadows her efforts and she is ignored, except for two inquisitive village children.

With the help of the children, the story of Adderbury’s Clockwinder slowly unravels where lost secrets, uncomfortable truths and forbidden loves start to be exposed.

Not only was the play, performed three times over the weekend of May 17, a fundraising event for FOSMA, the group also found time to visit pupils at Christopher Rawlins Primary School during the build up to the play to conduct a workshop on the songs and history of Adderbury used in the show.

The pupils’ culminating performance of the days workshop was recorded and featured on the CD soundtrack of the show that was available to buy at the performances.

For more information on the group including their community outreach work and to keep abreast of upcoming shows, visit their website.