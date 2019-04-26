Voices Across Time return to Adderbury stage

Musical theatre group Voices Across Time (VaT) are back with a new musical that will take you on a mysterious tale into the depths of Adderbury’s history.

Commissioned by Friends of St Mary’s Adderbury (FOSMA), A Clockwinder’s Tale will be VaT’s second original work for FOSMA following on from their sell-out 2017 show, Christmas Across Time.

A Clockwinder’s Tale has been inspired by St Mary’s gargoyles, history and especially its Carillon: a life-size music box that plays a different tune each day of the week, each representing various aspects of village life.

The play is focused on the sleepy village life that is abruptly changed by the sudden arrival of a city journalist hell-bent on unearthing the 200-year mystery of ‘The Vanishing Woman’.

The announcement of their shock nomination in the Village of the Year award overshadows her efforts and she is ignored, except for two inquisitive village children.

With the help of these children, the story of Adderbury’s Clockwinder slowly unravels where lost secrets, uncomfortable truths and forbidden loves start to be exposed.

Joseph Cummings, VaT’s musical director and co-writer said: “A Clockwinder’s Tale is VaT’s first site specific musical where we have taken elements of Adderbury and the church’s history and woven them into a mystery. It will be really magical for the cast and creatives to rehearse and perform amongst the gargoyles, chimes and ghosts of the building itself.”

Playing the title role of the Vanishing Woman will be Amelia Rose, a home-grown talent in her first VaT appearance.

Amelia studied at Banbury’s Susan Taylor Dance Academy before studying Professional Dance and Musical Theatre in London.

The play sees the return of Ruth Draper whose debut with VaT was with FOSMA’s first commissioned show, Christmas Across Time.

A Clockwinder’s Tale will be performed at St Mary’s Church on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, at 7.30pm as well as a matinee performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12 from the box office, book by calling 07532 446665, or call Trish Fennell at on 01295 811059 or by emailing boxoffice@ voicesacrosstime.com.

To find out more about the group visit their new website www.voicesacrosstime.com.