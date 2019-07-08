‘Play in a week’ drama workshops return to Banbury

Young theatre fans will be able to work with industry professionals when the ‘play in a week’ drama workshop by Banbury’s Cherwell Theatre Company returns this month.

Artistic director, Tristan Jackson-Pate said: “2018 saw our largest number of participants yet and this year is set to be even bigger, with CTC running two workshops concurrently.”

Participants aged 13 and over will present a new play, Gargantua by Carl Grose. Mr Jackson-Pate, who will direct the show said it is a ‘farce about a giant baby smashing up a town.’

Participants aged seven to 12 will present The Twits by Roald Dahl in an adaptation by David Wood, which follows the truly awful Mr and Mrs Twit who try to run a circus with a family of stolen monkeys.

Sophie Beckinsale will direct the first ever seven to 12s summer workshop.

Places are only £50 for the week following support from Boutell Bequest and the Co-op Community Fund.

The workshops will run at Banbury College, Broughton Road from July 29 to August 2, 10am to 5pm.

The performances are free to attend and will take place at 2.30pm on August 2 at the General Foods Club, Banbury.

In the coming weeks, local schools and community centres in Grimsbury and Bretch Hill will receive free drama workshops with bursary places available to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, who wish to take part in the summer projects.

For more information email cherwelltheatreworkshops@gmail.com or visit www.cherwelltheatrecompany.co.uk.