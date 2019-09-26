New venue revealed for Towersey Festival

The UK’s longest running independent music event is moving to a new site in the region for its 56th year in 2020.

The Towersey Festival’s new home will be at the Claydon Estate, situated between Bicester and Milton Keynes when it returns from August 28 to August 31 next year.

Five years ago, the festival had to move from its original site in Towersey village because the land became unavailable.

Despite relocating to another area close to the village the search continued for a perfect location.

Set in the lush Buckinghamshire countryside, Claydon Estate is an archetypal English country house setting of parkland, woodland, gardens and lakes.

Festival director Joe Heap said: “We wanted somewhere that would win the hearts of our visitors.

“We are thrilled to have found a site that is so keen to work with us on the future of the event.

“A site that offers such natural beauty and a great blank canvas for us to create a Towersey Festival for the future”.

The entire festival team is determined to ensure Towersey will remain the same great family friendly festival it has always been.

The same community feel and friendly atmosphere, the same core values, same great music, same jam-packed programme just in a more beautiful setting.

Visitors can expect to see all the Towersey favourites including 100s of live bands, hours of Ceilidh, workshops, crafts, street theatre and a dedicated children’s programme.

Artists already confirmed for the 2020 festival include Kate Rusby, the new 4 piece line up of Show of Hands, Steeleye Span, Grace Petrie, This Is the Kit and The Hackney Colliery Band.

Festival favourites – the Chipolatas will curate an exclusive performance of Circocentric, a circus, music and theatre show.

More acts and programme details will be announced in the forthcoming months.

More information and tickets are available online at www.towerseyfestival.com and by calling 0115 807 7900.