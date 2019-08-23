Long weekend of music at the Vaults

Banbury's Wine Vaults will once again host it's annual Vaultstock live music event this Bank Holiday weekend with the fun starting tonight with a DJ set.

DJs will be cranking up the volume from 8pm tonight, Friday, August 23 as a warm up to the live acts over the weekend.

Vaultstock 2018

On Saturday eight bands have been confirmed including Banbury trio, Lake Acacia, DirtyJACkDC, the electro-acoustic guitarist and singer Barney Newman and headliners Til Dawn.

In addition to the bands there will be games for our patrons to play and local artist Pierangela Manzetti will be offering face painting.

Moving to the Sunday there will be a chilled out mix of acoustic and folk bands headlined by Banbury legends Leatherat.

Vaultstock leads into International Dog Day on Bank Holiday Monday which the pub will celebrate by extending the festival to include Woofstock, raising money for PDSA.

Free hot dogs will be given to anyone who comes in with a dog between 12noon and 6pm, Bank Holiday Monday.

There will be a photographer and a variety of dog treats for them to sink their teeth into.

For more information visit the Vaultstock Facebook page.