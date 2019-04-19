Four-day celebration of books as Chipping Norton Literary Festival returns

Chipping Norton is preparing for a four-day celebration of the written word as the annual literary festival returns next week.

ChipLitFest 2019 is bringing more than 80 authors to the town for around 50 events from Thursday to Sunday (April 25-28).

Jo Brand is among the headline authors coming to ChipLitFest

Comedian Jo Brand is the headliner on an eclectic a line-up that features scientists, campaigners, crime writers and chefs, as well as writers’ workshops and a fun-filled children’s programme.

Organiser Jenny Dee said: “We have a really exciting collection of authors this year – there’s stuff we know people are going to love and quite a lot of humour and I think we could all do with a laugh.

“This year I hope that as well as a lot of interesting, brainy events, we’ll also have a lot of grinning and laughter.”

Brand will be discussing her book on ‘how to do female’, Born Lippy, at her sold-out show at The Theatre Chipping Norton.

While other familiar faces like BBC News correspondent Frank Fardner, TV art expert Philip Mould and festival stalwart Clare Mackintosh.

Venues across the town will play host to a wide variety of authors and events, from former editor of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger, to a discussion on Brexit with leading political commentators.

Loads of up-and-coming authors will also be promoting their books from crime and cooking to royalty and nature.

Involving children is also a big part of the festival and the kids’ programme celebrates 50 years of the moon landing and lots of popular writers will be in town, after 16 events in schools.

For more information and tickets, visit chiplitfest.com