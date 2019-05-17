Five of the best entertainment options for the coming week

Music, comedy and theatre all feature in this week’s guide to what’s on in Banburyshire.

1 MUSIC

Banbury folk club

Na Mara and The Newland Conspiracy, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, May 22

Hertfordshire-based duo Na Mara (Rob Garcia and Paul McNamara) specialise in considered translations of songs from the French-speaking world, but even better are Paul’s original songs exhibiting a keen sense of history.

Expect simple but expert accompaniments on guitar and mandolin/mandola and equally dexterous work on instrumentals. Support is from The Newland Conspiracy, a duo of local musicians Luke Harris (guitar and vocal) and Rebecca Mileham (piano and vocal). They play a range of country and rock classics with harmonies aplenty.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

Slot car festival

2 COMEDY

Ray Bradshaw: Deaf Comedy Fam, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, May 24

One in six people suffers from hearing loss. Two of those people are Ray’s parents. Deaf Comedy Fam presents a first for stand-up comedy: Ray tells his stories in English as well as his first language, British Sign Language.

Growing up with deaf parents, Ray has many comical and eye-opening tales to share – including the time he learned that Santa wasn’t deaf.

Deaf Comedy Fam is a unique show, representing a desire of Ray’s to make the world of comedy more accessible for deaf people – if only to take the pressure off himself when it comes to making his parents laugh.

Deaf Comedy Fam debuted at Glasgow International Comedy Festival and completely sold out, before moving to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a critically acclaimed, fully sold out run.

Ray has numerous radio credits under his belt with BBC Radio 4, supported Ardal O’Hanlon on his recent tour and is a regular guest on Frankie Boyle and Friends.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

3 FAMILY

UK Slot Car Festival, British Motor Museum, May 18 and 19

Billed as Europe’s biggest and best slot car event, this festival promises to be great Scalextric fun for children and big kids alike.

All of the major manufacturers, including Scalextric as headline sponsor, will be at the event, and visitors can also enjoy plenty of activities including oval banger racing and a drag strip.

Visitors can meet manufacturers and swap, buy and sell cars, as well as meet like-minded enthusiasts. T

hroughout the weekend visitors can play free of charge on a host of tracks showcasing the very latest innovations.

Details: ukslotcarfestival.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Life After Sherlock, The Mill, Banbury, May 24

A tale of blackmail, murder, suicide, deceit and treasure all in two acts. Sherlock Holmes has retired to a life of beekeeping.

But back in Baker Street his good friend Dr Watson discovers that the reason for his late wife’s death may not have been as it seemed at the time.

Old acquaintances Mrs Hudson and Inspector Lestrade help Watson –however Holmes is never far away.

Details: www.themillartscentre.co.uk

5 THEATRE

On the High Road, Oxford Playhouse, May 20 and 21

Expect an intoxicating explosion of music, movement and light.

A disparate group of people find themselves caught in a terrible storm – and have to make it through to dawn together.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com