Dr Feelgood set to headline Banburyshire village’s annual music festival

British R&B legends Dr. Feelgood will be bringing rock ‘n’ roll to Hook Norton for the 24th annual Music at the Crossroads next weekend.

The 1970’s rockers from Canvey Island headline a line-up with something for everyone, from folk and electronic bands to Indian drummers and the village’s new choir, on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6.

Music at the Crossroads organiser Pete Watkins

A variety of food and drink will keep visitors happy while children’s entertainment will make sure the little ones have fun too.

The festival, which is based behind Hook Norton Brewery, raises money for several charities as well.

Festival organiser Pete Watkins said: “Every year we try to provide two things: a couple of days of quality entertainment which is family-friendly. We keep the quality of the music high which people can enjoy at a sensible, affordable price, and they get to hear up-and-coming acts as well as national bands, that’s our ethos.

“Our other arm is to raise money for charity so we mainly support Bloodwise, The Fire Fighters Charity, the air ambulance, and local causes like Katharine House Hospice.”

Tickets vary in price from £25 for an adult for the weekend to free for under-11s, with camping also available. For more, visit hookymusic.co.uk