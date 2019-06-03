Donation helps return of popular music festival Shipston Proms

A fortnight of music begins in Shipston next week as the popular Proms festival returns.

A host of Proms favourites and emerging talent will be on show in performances across the town from June 14.

The festival was supported by a £250 donation from Taylor Wimpey Midlands who are building at two developments in Shipston.

Proms treasurer Peter White said: “We’re so grateful to Taylor Wimpey for this generous donation.

"Shipston Proms relies on the time given by its volunteers as well as the kind donations from our sponsors, such as Taylor Wimpey.

"This year’s Proms is set to be a huge success, with many exciting new acts and a talent competition which will culminate in the winner performing on the final night.”

Anne Wallace, from Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “We’re so proud to support Shipston Proms with a £250 donation.

"The work that we do extends beyond simply building great houses and it’s always such an honour to give back to local communities.”