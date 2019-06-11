Deddington music festival set up by young stroke survivor needs your help

A charity music festival is looking for support to help it raise money for a variety of good causes and give people a good time.

Chances was set up by Josianne Cross last year to raise money for services that helped her after she suffered a stroke at the age of 34.

This year Jo wants to make the event open to the public but needs sponsorships and awareness to make sure it is as good as it can be.

“Our mission is to raise awareness in a positive light that things can go wrong but life is still for living and you can reach those goals. Second chances, taking chances and giving chances is what we are about,” she said.

“By raising vital funds, we want to support younger stroke survivors getting their lives back, along with other causes and some local causes.”

A selection of up-and-coming musicians and DJs will be performing at the festival at The Tipis in Deddington on September 14.

There will also be an illusionist, silent disco, kids’ corner and comedy acts, plus lots of food and drink.

The festival will be raising money for charities Different Strokes and Help for Heroes, as well as Enstone Junior Young Farmers Club, Deddington Library and the Oxford Centre for Enablement.

Banbury Guardian readers can get 20 per cent off tickets booked before the end of June by using exclusive discount code: BANBURYGUARDIAN

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, visit chancesfestival.co.uk