Chicago comes to Banbury

Banbury's Odyssey Youth Theatre will present a Broadway classic later this week at the Wykham Park Academy Theatre.

Chicago (the high school edition) will be performed at the at the Ruskin Road school on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, after just six days of rehearsals.

Odyssey director, Andy Aldcroft, said: “Putting on a show in such a short time is always a challenge. The cast are incredible, and put in such hard work, delivering a show that feels professional, and that you would never believe was done in such a short time.

He added: "It really is a show not to be missed.”

Chicago, written by John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, had a Broadway run of 936 performances and also enjoyed two London productions, the second of which became the longest running American musical in West End history. It has also adapted for the big screen.

Now the Odyssey Theatre have specifically adapted the hit musical for younger performers and audiences and will be a fully staged performance with a live band.

True to the original story, the high school version contains all the classic songs from 'All that Jazz' and 'Razzle Dazzle' to 'The Call Block Tango'.

Performances take place at 7.30pm on Friday, August 2 and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, August 3.

Tickets available from http://www.odysseytheatre.co.uk/Tickets.html.