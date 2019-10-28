Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events around Banbury

With darker evenings drawing in, it won’t be long until the skies across the area are lit up with impressive firework displays for Bonfire Night. There are plenty of events to draw the crowds this year on and around November 5, so make sure to get tickets, wrap up warm and watch the spectacular views across the area.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2

Hundreds are expected to enjoy fireworks displays and events around Banbury

Chacombe Sports and Social Club

Berry Close, Silver Street, Chacombe

Gates open at 6pm, Guy Fawkes competition judges at 6.15pm - the winner lights the bonfire at 6.30pm.

Fireworks at 7pm.

Free parking at Banbury Lane entrance to the village.

Entry is by donations on the gate (to fund the event next year).

Lower Heyford Firework and Bonfire night at the Water Meadows (relocated to the other side of the river).

Fireworks will still be in the small meadow. Admission is £5 per adult £1 per child over three and under 16. Bonfire to be lit at 6.45pm and fireworks begin at 7.15pm.

Organisers ask people do not to attempt to go over the meadows to its location, which will be taped off at the pink bridge to discourage this.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 3

Kings Sutton Winter Walk and Fireworks in support of Justice4Harry

Option of 6.5mile or 8.5mile countryside winter walks finishing at the Kings Sutton Firework Display, which has a bar and BBQ (fireworks £4 entry).

Meeting 1pm at the White Horse Pub in Kings Sutton, OX17 3RF.

Parking is free in the village.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5

Bodicote's Fireworks (49th year) will take place at Kingsfield or Bodicote Playing Field

Gates open at 5.45pm and display starts at 7.30pm

£4 each entrance, under fives free

No sparklers. Free parking. Food and fair amusement rides

Warmington's 75th bonfire and fireworks night on the village green.

Bonfire lit at about 6.15pm with fireworks at about 7pm.

Donations can be given in buckets at the entrance and exit.

Call Simon Wilce for more details on 07765 897926.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 7

Harriers Banbury Academy.

Address: Harriers View, OX16 9JW.

Opens at 5pm.

Advance tickets: £2.50 child, £3 adult and £10 family of 4.

Tickets on the door: £3 child, £4 adult and £12 family.

Tickets can be bought in advance from Harriers school office or from the PTFA website - Harriersptfa.com

