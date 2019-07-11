Bodfest just around the corner

Another weekend and another live music event as this Saturday Bodicote hosts its annual Bodfest.

Taking place on the village's Kingsfield, the Saturday, July 13 event features a day of live music on two stages, vendors, food and drink and arena shows.

Bodfest is coming

Bishop Loveday School Choir will get the live music underway on stage two from 12pm.

They will be followed by; Patrick Crow, 1.45pm - 2.20pm,

• Jolina Blues, 3.15pm - 3.50pm,

• Special guest slot from 4.45pm - 5.20pm,

• Pete Watkins 6.15pm - 6.50pm,

• Charlie Tarry and the Outlaws, 7.45pm – 8.20pm and

• The Uninvited (unplugged) 9.15pm - 9.50pm.

On the main stage Cold Blue Daze perform from 1pm - 1.40pm, followed by:

• The Factory Lights, 2.30 - 3.10pm,

• Crystallite, 4pm - 4.40pm,

• The Social Services. 5.30pm - 6.10pm,

• Catfish Creek, 7pm - 7.40pm,

• The Keyboard Warriors, 8.30pm - 9.10pm and

• The Duckworths between 10pm and 11pm.

The arena will see six events from 1.30pm with Puritans Radio, followed by the Sharon Green Show, 2pm, The Dholshow ( Indian Drummers), 3pm, Tina Baker Fitness demo, 4pm, Paul Dumas at 4.45pm and Puritans music kids dance and disco from 5.30pm.

Tickets are available from Bodicote Post Office and its two pubs, The Plough and The Horse and Jockey and in Banbury from Sweet Celebrations, Newtons Barbers and Drays Eye Care in Cherwell Heights.

For more information visit the festival's website.