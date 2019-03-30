Banbury war evacuee republishes book about his ‘fine lady’ for charity

A story about how the owner of North Aston Hall looked after two evacuees during the Second World War is being republished for charity.

Peter Barton’s book, To See A Fine Lady, was based on his experience of escaping the Blitz by coming to Banbury and the kindness shown by the hall’s then-owner, Hermoine Hichens.

Peter Barton, author of To See A Fine Lady NNL-190325-142359001

The novel was originally published in 2007 with the proceeds going to WaterAid but the author, 84, wants to keep supporting the charity.

“In the latest version of the book is the person who looked after me, Hermoine Hichens,” he said.

“I’ve tried to put over the fact that, to me, she is the fine lady who rode to Banbury on a white horse.

“There’s a lot especially about who she was and what made her my fine lady.”

Mr Barton was taken in by Ms Hichens as a nine-year-old from Essex in 1944.

His book explores his fond actual and imaginary memories of his time in Banburyshire. The book has been republished by Amazon and is available to buy online, but Mr Barton is also asking people to donate to his crowdfunder to cover the costs.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wateraid- fundraising-1. And to buy the book, go to amazon.co.uk/See-Fine-Lady-Peter-Barton/dp/0244763798