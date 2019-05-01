Banbury's Lake Acacia tackle mental health in new release

Three piece alt-rock band Lake Acacia have released the second single from their forthcoming new EP Broken Circuits, set for release in June.

'Any Day Now' focuses on the culture of silence that can often surround those suffering with mental health problems, and the spiral of loneliness and isolation that can affect those struggling to talk about their experiences.

The band said: “Any Day Now is a story about someone who suffers with mental illness and keeps it bottled up without explaining how they feel to people, despite how much they want to because they feel uncomfortable about it.



“The chorus is almost a cry for help, and plays on the idea of having two personalities or feeling like you live two different lives such as on social media. We wanted to convey this in the video using the quick switching between both personalities.”

The band will be playing Vaultstock at Banbury's Wine Vaults during the August bank holiday.

To read ore about the band and to listen to their previous releases visit their website, www.lakeacacia.co.uk.

Broken Circuits will be released on June 3.