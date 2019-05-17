Banbury Music Mix line-up announced

After the success of last year's inaugural Music Mix Banbury Town Council have announced the 2019 event line-up has now been finalised.

The free, Market Place event drew hundreds of residents for an evening of live music accompanied by variety if food and drink vendors to suit every taste.

The Uninvited play at last year's event

The five bands confirmed for the 2019 stage line up will be:

• 6.00pm: Leigh Chambers

• 6.30pm: Cold Blue Daze

• 7.30pm: BushFieldSmith

• 8.30pm: Seven O'Clock Junkies

• 9.30pm: The Meanies

Banbury Town Council have put on the event working in partnership with Banbury FM.

The 2019 Banbury Music Mix is supported, once again, by Banbury BID.