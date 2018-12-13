Raise money and a glass for the Katharine House cocktail initiative

Adderbury’s Katharine House Hospice will launch a new fundraising scheme next week that is sure to get the party started.

Care for a Cocktail is a new fundraising idea that encourages residents or company staff to organise and run a cocktail party while at the same time raising funds for the end of life facility.

Mixology lesson

If you have never ran such an event then fear not as hospice fundraising experts and cocktail mixologists will converge for a one night only launch event at Banbury’s Rock the Atic in Butchers Row on Wednesday, December 19.

Between 6pm and 8pm you can pop in to enjoy a free mixology demonstration and sample the goods for a party starting price of £10 for two cocktails.

It will also be the perfect venue for like minded fundraisers to meet, mingle and share ideas.

The launch party is a walk in, free event.

Rock the Atic

