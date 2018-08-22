In Pictures: All the fun of the Banbury Food Fair

It was eat, drink and be merry in Banbury Market Place on Sunday as thousands of people tucked into exotic food and glamorous drinks.

More than a hundred stalls stacked with delicacies made by local producers but with flavours from around the world tempted the thousands who turned up. Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli gave cooking demonstrations and toured the fair with town mayor Shaida Hussain.

Tasty offerings at Banbury's Food Fair NNL-180820-130835001

Mr Novelli said: “There is a real buzz about this food fair. There is an atmosphere that you don’t find in many places, and this lovely old market square is a wonderful setting.

“I am impressed by the traders. They are very knowledgeable about their products and I’ve come here today and learned new things.”

Mayor Hussain added: “The food fair was a great place for discovering new things to eat and drink. I joined thousands of people sampling and buying goodies we hadn’t tried before. I had a great day and went way over my intended budget.”

More tasty offerings at Banbury's Food Fair NNL-180820-130955001

Mayor Shaida Hussain, Jean Christophe Novelli adn Jay Jones from Brockleby Pie stall NNL-180820-131422001

Lewis and Connor Jones enjoying ice cream at Banbury Food Fair NNL-180820-131744001

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli gives a demonstration in the town hall during the Food Fair NNL-180820-130654001