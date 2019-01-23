Chipping Norton food writer to open monthly Supper Club

An award winning food writer is launching a monthly seasonal supper club to showcase the harvests from her organic kitchen garden.

Chipping Norton cook, food writer and author of the award winning blog Gluts and Gluttony, Kathy Slack embraced her love of home grown, organic food after spending 12 years in a London advertising firm.

Gluts & Gluttony supper club CREDIT Kathy Slack

Kathy retrained at Ashburton Chef School, worked at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage and has written for The Huffington Post, The Telegraph and Waitrose Magazine.

Kathy’s inaugural Supper Club will be held tomorrow (Friday) and the club will host meetings through to November 29.

Kathy said: “For the past couple of years, I’ve been hosting a few ad hoc supper clubs at different locations, but I’ve always wanted to do something more regular.

“I’m so thrilled to be launching this new venture in the beautiful Tea Set Café.

Gluts & Gluttony harvest - CREDIT Kathy Slack NNL-190118-095558001

“It’s especially exciting because the menu will be entirely determined by what I have in my veg patch, so it’s all in natures’ hands, which I love.”

The menu will be a feast of four courses with vegetables at the centre. It’s not vegetarian, but veg is the star of the show, supported by the seasonal ingredients from local producers.

The majority of the ingredients will be harvested from Kathy’s modest 100 sqm plot she cultivates with the use of organic seeds, feed, compost and no chemicals.

The first menu will feature a warm winter punch and nibbles to start, followed by a kale, orange, almond and goat’s cheese salad.

The main course will be roast squash, crispy sage, pork belly and quince with forced rhubarb tart as the dessert.

Kathy said: “What I like about the format is it’s just the right balance between catching up with friends and meeting new people. If you’ve booked as a group you’ll be sat together but on the communal table so you’ll have a chance to chat to new people if you want.

“Plus, everyone’s there to enjoy the same thing so it’s an ideal way to meet like-minded folk.”

Tickets cost £50 and include a welcome cocktail and four courses.

To book visit www.glutsandgluttony.eventbrite.co.uk or email kathy@glutsandgluttony.com.