Banbury Food Fair has a lot on its plate

Banbury Town Council’s annual food fair returns this Sunday with the usual array of culinary delights and expert demonstrations.

Taking place in the town’s Market Place with expert cooking demonstrations in the town hall’s grand hall, the event runs from 10.30am until 4.30pm on August 19.

Banbury Food Fair 2015. Pictured, crowds watching the cookery demonstration on Market Place NNL-151008-100452009

Back by popular demand is celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli who will be demonstrating some of his Michelin Award winning cooking techniques in the grand hall at noon and again at 3pm.

The supporting cast of chefs includes Andrew Scott and Nick Bennett who will be known to foodies for their appearances on The Great British Menu and Professional Masterchef respectively. Andrew represented the central region winning many fans along the way.

Nick, originally from Leamington Spa, reached the finals of BBC2’s MasterChef: The Professionals in 2015. They will be giving a demonstration at 11am and 2pm.

Also appearing is Steve Fowell, better known as the School Chef, who encourages children to eat a variety of foods and raises awareness of where the foods come from. He will be in the grand hall at 1pm.

Continuing the theme of healthy eating for children and new for this year is the Kidzkitchen.

Sponsored by Magenta Self Storage the Kidzkitchen will provide an opportunity for young cooks to learn about and create healthy food.

There are four sessions throughout the afternoon which are free but do need prior booking by emailing info@banbury.gov.uk.

Banbury mayor Shaida Hussain said: “The food fair is one of Banbury’s most popular events and attracts many thousands of people.

“Last year, the event attracted around 12,000 visitors and 2018 could be busier than ever.

“It will celebrate everything good about food and drink.”

She added: “There is a saying that nothing brings people together more than good food and we’ll see the truth of that expression at the food fair.”

Aside from the demonstrations the Market Place will be full of food and drink traders offering delicacies and traditional home grown samples from across the globe.

The Vintage Tea Room will once again set up shop outside the town hall and the food fair will run alongside the Banbury Flower and Produce Show.

Featuring seven categories and 100 classes, the show allows gardeners, cooks and preserve-makers to enter fruit, vegetables, flowers, jams and cakes to be judged, after which the entries will go on public display.

