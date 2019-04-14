Craft workshop and fair to mark start of spring in Banburyshire
Families had a great time celebrating the start of spring in Banburyshire at a couple of seasonal events.
Nicholsons Nurseries in North Aston had a day full of talks and fun activities for the Spring Equinox on Saturday, March 30.
While Castle Quay Shopping Centre in Banbury hosted a free arts and crafts workshop for children to create personalised Mother’s Day gifts.
Faces were painted and shopping centre mascot Sunny the Duck was also on hand to meet the kids.
Over in North Aston, Nicholsons had a range of talks on gardening, such as lighting, planters and wildlife. There was also poetry and story-telling demonstrations, stick-making and a ‘meandering magician’ to wow visitors.
The Yurt also held a special Mother’s Day afternoon tea.