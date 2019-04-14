Craft workshop and fair to mark start of spring in Banburyshire

Families had a great time celebrating the start of spring in Banburyshire at a couple of seasonal events.

Nicholsons Nurseries in North Aston had a day full of talks and fun activities for the Spring Equinox on Saturday, March 30.

Children making arts and crafts gifts for Mothering Sunday at Castle Quay Shopping Centre. Pictured, Nathan Khaw and mum Agnieszka NNL-190331-095435009

While Castle Quay Shopping Centre in Banbury hosted a free arts and crafts workshop for children to create personalised Mother’s Day gifts.

Faces were painted and shopping centre mascot Sunny the Duck was also on hand to meet the kids.

Over in North Aston, Nicholsons had a range of talks on gardening, such as lighting, planters and wildlife. There was also poetry and story-telling demonstrations, stick-making and a ‘meandering magician’ to wow visitors.

The Yurt also held a special Mother’s Day afternoon tea.

Musician Wendy Marks playing for the customers at Nicholson's Nurseries Spring Festival NNL-190331-095456009

Children making arts and crafts gifts for Mothering Sunday at Castle Quay Shopping Centre. Pictured, Ava-May Reid-Evans making a card with Kia Knowles and Lizzy Morgan-Taylor NNL-190331-095415009

Floriology team making bouquets at Nicholson's Nurseries Spring Festival NNL-190331-095506009

Children making arts and crafts gifts for Mothering Sunday at Castle Quay Shopping Centre. Pictured, Harmonie Reid-Evans NNL-190331-095445009

Jessica Latham-Ward giving one of the talk's Nicholson's Nurseries Spring Festival NNL-190331-095516009

Magician Toby Tobes in action at Nicholson's Nurseries Spring Festival NNL-190331-095526009