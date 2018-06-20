Chippy Co-op catches World Cup fever

Midcounties Co-operative Food is kicking off celebrations for a summer of footy with competitions and football themed events

The Chipping Norton store will be offering free England face painting and a ‘Beat the Keeper’ competition for under 12s at a football fan day between 10am and 1pm on June 24.

A football hamper will also be up for grabs on social media to the first members to guess the minute that the first goal will be scored in the England games.

Food vouchers worth £100 will also be won every week with an in-store ‘Swipe and Win’ promotion for members, the competitions run until July 14.

Dave Hughes, store manager at The Midcounties Co-operative Food store in Chipping Norton, said: “Great Britain is a nation of football lovers and our customers and colleagues are all eagerly awaiting this summer’s kick-off.

“We’re helping to build community team spirit with a host of fun activities on match days, as well as promotions on the food and drink that are essential for watching the games at home with friends and family.”