What time is Celebrity Big Brother 2025 on? ITV start time and schedule this week
- Celebrity Big Brother returns on ITV this evening.
- A live launch episode will kick-off the show.
- But what time is it on - and how to watch it?
A brand new series of Celebrity Big Brother is set to kick-off on ITV in just a matter of hours. It will begin with a live launch as the line-up will be unveiled.
The broadcaster has offered viewers a sneak peak inside the redesigned house - and you can take a virtual tour here. You can also see the 14 stars who have been rumoured for the series.
But how can you watch Celebrity Big Brother this year? Here’s all you need to know:
What time does CBB’s Live Launch start?
ITV brought Big Brother back in 2023, five years after the previous revival had been cancelled by Channel 5. It included the return of Celebrity Big Brother last year - with a very memorable series.
The star-studded spin-off is back for a new season on the broadcaster and it starts today (April 7). Like previous iterations, it will kick-off with a live launch episode that will reveal the cast.
It is scheduled to begin at 9pm tonight and will run for approximately 90 minutes, including ad-breaks. CBB will end at around 10.30pm and be followed by the nightly news.
When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV this week?
The show will be airing nightly on ITV1/ STV over the coming days, it has been confirmed. CBB is scheduled to start at 9pm each night and will run for around an hour most days.
Like the previous series on the broadcaster last year, Celebrity Big Brother is expected to run for around 19 days and will end in late April. The first eviction is scheduled for Friday (April 11).
How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025?
ITV and STV will be broadcasting the latest series of CBB. Unlike the civilian version, episodes will air on ITV1/ STV throughout most of the week - while the Late and Live spin-off will be on ITV2.
Episodes will also air live on ITVX/ STV Player and be available on catch-up via the on demand services. The app can be downloaded on smart TVs as well as on phones and tablets.
