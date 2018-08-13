Castle Quay workshops hitting the mark for Banbury kids

Last week Castle Quay Banbury welcomed Knights and Princesses for their third Duck Tales Workshop.

Princess Anna from Frozen and Sir Glitterbomb, the trusty craft Knight of the Round Table held Castle Quay’s Knights and Princess free arts and crafts workshop.

Banbury's Castle Quay Knights and Princess event NNL-180813-151752001

Linking in with the book ‘Knighthood for Beginners’, families and their littles ones designed their own magical wands and swords with help from Princess Anna and Sir Glitterbomb.

The day was a great success with families spending quality time together at Castle Quay’s free Duck Tales Workshop.

The free arts and crafts workshops are back every Tuesday at Castle Quayand have been themed around the books in The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “The Knights and Princesses Day was a great success with families spending quality time together creating wands and swords.”

He added: “We were delighted to see so many familiar faces throughout the day and Princess Anna and Sir Glitterbomb were loved by all the littles ones. We’re looking forward to welcoming our LEGO workshop next Tuesday, August 14, and seeing what fantastic creations will be made.”

The free arts and crafts workshops will take place every Tuesday until August 28 from 11am to 4pm.

Free face painting will take place every Thursday from 11am to 4pm until August 30.

For more information about the upcoming workshops visit the Castle Quay website.