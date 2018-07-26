Boredom busting activities come to Banbury’s Castle Quay

With the school summer holidays already upon us Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will be holding a number of free activities for families and children to enjoy.

This summer the shopping centre will be running their biggest ever giveaway with thousands of prizes and offers available.

The ‘Play to Win’ game wall will opening in the centre next month, giving everyone the chance to win a wide range of prizes, from store vouchers to free products, all redeemable in Castle Quay’s stores.

Located in Unit 64, it’s super simple for everyone to take part and have a go to win some freebies.

Whilst visiting their favourite stores, visitors will be able to play a game or two at the centres new Ping Pong Parlour, located near the Entertainer and Regis Hair Salon.

Everyone is welcome to drop in and play on one of the tables available, all you have to do is grab a bat from the side of the table and start playing. Even better, it is free of charge to use.

Visitors will also be able to sit back and relax in the centres new ‘Chill Out’ area. Located on the Cherwell Plaza next to the canal, the area is kitted out with artificial grass, plants and deck chairs.

There will also be a giant deckchair for selfie opportunities.

Castle Quay will be welcoming back ‘Duck Tales’ activities for children, including one-day events, weekly free arts and crafts fun and a variety of workshops, all inspired from the books in The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

Starting on Tuesday, July 31, coinciding with the book ‘I really want that Cupcake’ children (and parents) can indulge their sweet tooth and join in the fun of decorating their very own cupcakes in the Duck Tales workshop.

Castle Quay will be providing all the cakes and icing and will just require top decorating skills.

Linking in with the book ‘Knighthood for Beginners’, on Tuesday, August 7 families can design their own wand or sword as the centre welcomes their own very Knights and Princesses for a meet and greet.

Families will be able to bring their LEGO mad children to the centre on August 14, as part of the new book LEO NINGAGO Ninja in Action.

A free LEGO workshop will be held in the workshop, where children can play with a variety of LEGO pieces and create their own LEGO masterpiece!

To coincide with the book Billy and the Mini Monsters: Monsters in the Dark, on Tuesday, August 21, children can take part in a number of arts and crafts including decorating keyrings, coasters, and colouring monster themed bat and balls.

The final workshop will take place on Tuesday, August 28 as part of The Wildest Cowboy book. Children will have the chance to turn themselves into their very own Cowboys and Indians.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “It’s a jam-packed summer of fun here at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

“With so many events, activities and games for everyone to get involved in, it’s going to be a great atmosphere around the shopping centre.

He added: “All of these events are free for the whole family, so it will be fantastic summer for everyone.”

For a full rundown of Castle Quays’s summer activities visit their website.