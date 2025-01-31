Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four more acts announced ahead of Boomtown 2025 - and 600 more to come 🎶🎪

Boomtown 2025 have announced four more acts for this year’s festival.

GRAMMY-winner Koffee, Kojey Radical, Craig Charles and Babylon Circus are set to join Maribou State, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter and Azaealia Banks.

The announcement comes ahead of 600 more acts set to be revealed in the months ahead.

Four more names are set to take to the stage in Hampshire in 2025, as Boomtown have announced new additions to Chapter 4 of their summer festival.

Those new names include GRAMMY winner Koffee, who blends reggae, dancehall, and pop and is set to bring her infectious energy and uplifting messages to the stage. Her GRAMMY-winning debut EP, Rapture, made her the youngest and only female winner of Best Reggae Album.

Joining Koffee is one of the UK's most innovative artists, as Kojey Radical fuses rap, jazz, funk, and spoken word into a sound that’s uniquely his. His raw storytelling tackles identity, self-discovery, and social change, making his music both powerful and thought-provoking.

Also added to Boomtown 2025 is the legendary Craig Charles, whose iconic presence on BBC 6 Music has made him a staple in the world of dynamic DJs. With over 30 years in the industry, Charles is renowned for his infectious energy and deep passion for rhythm, which he will bring to the Boomtown stage once again this summer.

Bid farewell to French band Babylon Circus also, as they take their final bow at Boomtown 2025, marking the end of a remarkable three-decade career. Known for their electrifying fusion of ska, punk, and reggae, the band has captivated audiences around the world with their high-energy performances.

But with a promised 600 new acts to be added before the festival begins on August 6 2025, the current line-up is just a glimpse of what is set to come.

Boomtown 2025 - current line up

[L-R] Koffee and Kojey Radical are two of the four names announced in Boomtown 2025's second announcement. | Provided

New additions in asterisks

Maribou State

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Koffee *

Kojey Radical *

Sean Paul

Overmono

Hybrid Minds

Nia Archives

Azaelia Banks

Craig Charles *

Babylon Circus *

Rudim3ntal

James Hype

Honey Dijon

Jyoty

4am Kru

999999999

Anfisa Letyago

The Blessed Madonna

Boney M

Brass Against

Fat Dog

Ferocious Dog

Girls Don’t Sync

Hot 8 Brass Band

I Hate Models

Jayda G

Joey Valence and Brae

Joy Orbison

Kenya Grace

Kurpt FM

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

The Mary Wallopers

The Wailers

The Wurzels

Are there still tickets to attend Boomtown 2025?

Though Wednesday entry tickets have sold out, there are still tickets to the festival for those happy to arrive a day later - they’re currently £320 and available through Boomtown Festival’s official website.

Will you be heading to Boomtown Festival: Chapter 4 with the recent additions to the line-up, or will you be waiting for one of the 600 further acts to be announced? Let us know your thoughts on this festival announcement by leaving a comment.