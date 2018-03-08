Big names and big shows lined up for new season at the New Theatre, Oxford

Top West End musicals, world-famous musicians and top class comedy – just a few of the things audiences can look forward to at the New Theatre Oxford over the coming months.

The venue’s latest guide is out now and is packed full of entertainment for the whole family.

Jersey Boys

For fans of stand-up, there's Dara O Briain (April 28 – 29), Brian Conley (May 16), Tim Vine (June 5), Dave Gorman (Oct 3) and Ross Noble (Oct 6).

Musical lovers can take their pick of some of the biggest tours around, including Carole King show Beautiful (May 8 – 12) and colourful smash hit Hairspray (June 18 – 23). There's also a chance to relive your days growing up with a boyband with The Band (Oct 30 – Nov 3), have the time of your life at Dirty Dancing (Dec 3 – 8) or party like it’s December 1963 with the Christmas production for 2018, Jersey Boys (Dec 18 – Jan 6, 2019).

There's lots of live music, too. Acts currently booked in to perform before the end of the year include The Shires (May 24), Joan Armatrading (Sep 28), Level 42 (Oct 7), Deacon Blue (Nov 19) and Billy Ocean (Nov 24).

Families have plenty to look forward to as well. From April 21 – 22 children can get a taste of the magical world of ballet with My First Ballet: Swan Lake, by English National Ballet and the English National Ballet School, and August 29 – 30 sees The Teletubbies take to the stage as part of their live tour.

Teletubbies Live

This season also see talks from Sir Ranulph Fiennes (Jul 12), Ant Middleton (Sept 11) and Joanna Lumley (Oct 17).

Log on to www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford to see the full list of shows coming up and to book tickets.

Dara O'Briain