Banbury Town Council plan extra events to aid the BID

Banbury Town Council has announced it is adding a number of new attractions to its annual events programme for 2018.

A mini food festival, named Taste of Spring, will be held on Sunday, April 22.

The event will feature food and drink from the country’s smaller independent producers and will serve as an appetiser for the popular Banbury Food Fair and Flower and Produce Show which takes place in August.

Additionally, on Sunday, July 8, the Town Mayor’s Sunday, The Party in People’s Park, makes a return and will feature stalls, arena entertainment, competitions and a funfair.

Leader of the council Kieron Mallon said: “All these events, plus Battle of Britain Day, Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Sunday, are good for residents and good for businesses.

“The events bring people into the town centre and traders benefit as a result.”

He added: “As the BID (Business Improvement District) process to regenerate the town centre gets underway, the town council is playing its part by organising more events that attract people into the town.”

Finally the council is planning an evening of live music dubbed Banbury Music Mix. The event will feature local and out-of- town bands to provide four and a half hours of live entertainment.

Food and drink stalls will also add to the atmosphere of the evening. The gig will take place on Friday, July 27, from 6pm until 10.30pm.