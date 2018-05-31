Banbury Cross Players to join other drama groups at Lighthorne Festival

Several drama groups, including Banbury Cross Players, will be performing at the Lighthorne Festival running from Tuesday, June 5, to Saturday, June 9.

This year’s Lighthorne line-up contains several groups who have previously won through to the national finals - Abbey Players, Nuneaton; White Cobra from Northampton; Lighthorne Drama Group and Big Squirrel from Ely.

It also includes established favourites such as Armistice Theatre from Kenilworth, Stratford Playwrights, Phoenix Players and Second Thoughts, both from Stratford, and Rugby Theatre.

Lighthorne Festival chairman Rod Chaytor said: “We are delighted to welcome back loyal local groups, as well as top-quality newcomers such as the Rose Theatre and Big Squirrel from further afield.

“There is also an interesting mix of off-the-shelf published plays and new work this year.

“We are looking forward to a really exciting festival in June.”

In a change this year, performances will begin at 7pm and the cost of a four-night season ticket, including supper on each night, has been reduced to £40.

One enforced change that happened last year - a Thursday night evening off - has been reinstated this year.

Rod added: “In 2017 we had to move our scheduled Thursday night programme to the Tuesday because of the sudden calling of a general election - our village hall, where the festival takes place, is used as a polling station.

“However, the festival committee appreciated the break. We canvassed participating groups and our 2018 adjudicator, Chris Jaeger, and they supported repeating the exercise, so this year’s festival will follow the same Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night pattern.”

The box office is open and tickets can be booked by emailing lighthornefestival@gmail.com or by visiting www.lighthornefestival.org.uk or, alternatively, by telephoning Colin and Ann Such on 01926 651411.

Tickets are £12.50 each including a meal. Vegetarian meals are available but, once ordered, cannot be altered due to limited catering facilities.