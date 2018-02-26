Banbury comedy night with political purpose

A nationally touring show, Stand up for Labour, comes to Banbury for just one night this week at The Cornhill Centre, Castle Street, Banbury and is open to all.

The Stand up for Labour events started in 2012 as comedy stand-up shows but have since evolved into variety shows and include music, film and poetry performances.

Headlining the Wednesday, February 28 gig will be Gráinne Maguire, a stand-up comedienne, Guardian writer and contributor to Question Time and The Daily Politics.

Steve Gribbin is also schedulued to appear. Mr Gribbin was part of the double act Skint Video that appeared in Red Wedge and the cult TV programme Saturday Night Live.

He also regularly appears at the Comedy Store’s Cutting Edge night, in which he performs topical material.

Two up and coming local talents are also on the bill; Owen Collins, a Witney-based performance poet, and Banbury resident, Jeff Robert, an actor for 30 years, who will be performing a mix of sketches and spoken word.

Organiser Mary Evans Young said: “I’m excited. This is our second Stand Up night in Banbury but I’ve been to others in Witney, London and Brighton.

She added: “They are always a huge success and we have a great line-up. Non members are very welcome.”

The show will be compered by Crispin Flintoff, who set up Stand up for Labour six years ago and has now organised over 200 shows. He is a distant relative of the cricket player Andrew Flintoff and has appeared on Paramount Comedy Channel’s ‘The World Stands Up’.

Tickets are £12.50 in advance and £14 on the door.

For booking and more information visit www.standupforlabour.co.uk.