Uneasy calm of Iceland showcased at Banbury Museum

You might think that with the winter period just around the corner and the cold air blowing in, that the place couldn’t get any cooler.

Well, Banbury Museum will challenge that perception with an exhibition depicting the haunting visions of Iceland which opens today (Saturday, December 2).

One of Tim Rudman's photographs of Iceland on display at Banbury Museum NNL-171123-131606001

The photographs by Tim Rudman can be seen until January 5.

Iceland is a land of myth, magic and spectacular scenery, where geysers spurt, mud pools boil and steam billows from the ground.

Iceland, An Uneasy Calm is a journey into Rudman’s eight-year long relationship with Iceland, its spaces, people and drama; an opportunity to visit one of the most uncompromisingly beautiful landscapes on earth through the eyes of one of its intimates.

Tim said: “Iceland will be different for every photographer. Sometimes it will be immediate and accessible, sometimes elusive and tantalisingly out of reach like a word on the tip of the tongue.

“It may be something that only slowly reveals itself in glimpses over time, revealed perhaps by a change in the light, a local conversation or a new fragment of history.

“It is never the same - there is always more. This is one of the great rewards of revisiting a landscape over a long period of time and why in some respects a work is never finished, for even in the familiar there is always something undiscovered.”

Tim Rudman’s work has been exhibited in more than 50 countries, gaining many international awards and has been featured in numerous publications around the world.

His work is held in many private and public collections. Tim Rudman’s name is particularly linked with his pioneering work in lith printing and he is a fellow of both The Royal Photographic Society and The Royal Society of Art.

Accompanying the exhibition is the 98 plate book, available from the museum or by visiting www.iceland-anuneasycalm.com/book

Tickets for the museum are £4 for adults, £3 for concessions and £2 for children and free for under fives. They can be bought from the museum on the day. Visit www.banburymuseum.org for more information.