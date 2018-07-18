The search is on for Banbury’s Artist of the Year

The Artery Art Supply shop in Banbury’s Parson’s Street is on the hunt for four ‘artists of the year’ after launching a brand new competition.

The competition is open to all artists living within a 15 mile radius of Banbury town centre, working within any medium including photography and calligraphy.

There is no theme so the subject matter is only limited by the artists imagination.

The four categories are; Professional, Amateur, Young artists for entries from 16 to 25-year-olds and Junior for artists ranging in age from 8 to 15-year-olds.

Entries have to be submitted via email to theartery@hotmail.co.uk, cost £2 via PayPal or by dropping in the money to the shop and must include your name, artwork title, artwork size, and age if entering the Junior or Young artist categories along with a good resolution image.

For full list of entry rules visit the Artery’s Twitter page.

Deadline for entries is September 20 and 10 finalists from each category will be displayed in the Old Town Cafe and Gallery during November.

Public votes will determine the winners which will be announced in the cafe on December 1.

Each category winner will receive a £30 Artery gift voucher and the kudos of being crowned the inaugural winner of Banbury’s Artist of the Year.