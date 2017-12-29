RVS gets creative as fiction writer visits

An acclaimed author visited Banbury to share her wisdom with budding writers at the Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre.

Jane Rogers, author of novels Mr Wroe’s Virgins and The Voyage Home, hosted a creative writing workshop for older people.

The free, hour-long session at the Bolton Road centre was part of the ongoing First Time For Everything programme which encourages older people to try something new.

The programme, run in association with Prudential UK, has so far this year introduced watercolour painting, salsa dancing and Christmas crafts to users of Cornhill Centre.

The novelist and screenwriter said: “We had a very enjoyable Friday afternoon session, with some lovely, engaging and engaged contributors. I look forward to watching their writing careers develop.”

Budding writers heard the techniques Jane uses to create her prose and were then given the chance to write an introduction to their own novel.

Terry Gallager, a service user from Banbury who attended the creative writing workshop, said: “I very much enjoyed the event. Jane challenged us all so as to bring out the nascent writer within us and I think we all rose to that challenge”

Steve Kilsby, service manager at the Cornhill Centre, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many local people enjoying our First Time for Everything activities, including new members who haven’t been to the Cornhill Centre before. Thanks to funding from Prudential UK, we have lots more exciting events coming up and hope that even more older people, their carers and families will come along.”