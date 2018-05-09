Royal Ballet comes to Adderbury

There will be a rare chance to get up close and personal this weekend with an esteemed ballet dancer.

Ballerina Isabel McMeekan danced as the first soloist with The Birmingham Royal Ballet for almost six years.

She then moved on to The Royal Ballet where she performed with for a further seven years again as first soloist.

Mrs McMeekan is also the founder of Everybody Ballet which provides adult ballet classes for beginners.

She will be at the Christopher Rawlins School this Saturday, May 12 from 7pm.

Tickets can be bought from the library or by emailing krmcbe@gmail.com .